Just a little less than a month into the NBA season, a few former Wolverines have played huge roles on their respective teams. Some have played smaller roles, and some are in the G-League. Here is an update on how all former Wolverines are performing at the next level.

Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner has played in all 13 of the Orlando Magic's games, and he has been one of the best players on the team. He's averaged 18.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists so far this season. The second-year player has established himself as one of the most promising young players in the league.

Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole played a big role in helping the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship, and the "splash nephew" has clearly found his footing in the NBA after many Michigan fans claimed he left too early. Poole averages 15.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. On Friday, he shot 4-8 from behind the arc and scored 18 points in a win over Cleveland.

Caris LeVert

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the NBA's most surprising teams, and Caris LeVert has played a big part in that. The 6-foot-6 guard averages 13.8 points per game and he's played in all 13 of Cleveland's games. He recorded his 13th career double-double with a 21-point, 10-rebound performance against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Tim Hardaway Jr.

One of the oldest players on this list, Tim Hardaway Jr., is still going strong in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks. He's played in 11 games so far this season and he averages 11.7 points per game. The 30-year-old connected on five threes and finished with 16 points in a loss to the Wizards on Thursday.

Isaiah Livers

The hometown kid is still playing in Detroit. Livers, who is a Kalamazoo native, has played his home games in the state of Michigan his entire life. Livers doesn't have as big of a role as the previous names on the list, but the second-year player helps the Pistons in a huge way off the bench. He's scored 10 or more points three different times this season.

Caleb Houstan

Many questioned Caleb Houstan's decision to enter the NBA Draft after just one year with the Wolverines. Most Michigan fans would agree the former five-star underperformed in his time in Ann Arbor. Regardless, Houstan is a member of the Orlando Magic, and has played in nine games this season. He's averaged 3.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson is one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. He's made himself a living on making 3-pointers with the Miami Heat. Robinson has played in all 13 of Miami's games, and he scores 6.5 points per game. The 6-foot-7 guard shot 5-10 from the field and scored 14 points in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

Moussa Diabate

Much like his former classmate, Moussa Diabate also left Ann Arbor questionably early. The 6-foot-11 forward showed some flashes in the form of dunks, but the France native struggled with consistency. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in this year's draft, but Diabate has only played in two games this season before he was sent to the NBA G-League.

Moritz Wagner

The older Wagner brother has yet to play this season due to an ankle injury.

Other notable players