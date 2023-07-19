Michigan became the first program in the country to win back-to-back Joe Moore Awards, which are given to the best offensive line unit in the country.

With what the program has returning and with the program bolstering its depth through the transfer portal this offseason, the Wolverines are a legitimate threat to three-peat the award this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, the outlet believes that could be a real possibility as the Wolverines appear as number one on its list of top offensive line units in the country.

Here's what PFF had to say about U-M.

Last season, Michigan became the first school to win two consecutive Joe Moore Awards, given to the nation’s best offensive line. The Wolverines should be the favorites to three-peat in 2023.

Zak Zinter is back at right guard and is my No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the country. The senior was the second-most-valuable Power Five guard last season, according to PFF’s wins above-average metric. Drake Nugent transfers in from Stanford and is one of the best centers in the nation. His 84.1 run-blocking grade last year ranked third among FBS centers.

Michigan also returns another two starters in left guard Trevor Keegan and right tackle Karsen Barnhart. Meanwhile, Arizona State transfer LaDarius Henderson is the favorite to take over at left tackle for the departed Ryan Hayes. Over the past two seasons, Henderson’s 2.0% pressure rate allowed ranked fifth among Pac-12 guards.

As for depth, the Wolverines brought in Stanford tackle Myles Hinton, who placed fourth among Power Five tackles in 2022 with a 1.8% pressure rate allowed. Trente Jones also returns and ranked sixth among Big Ten tackles last season with a 78.1 grade.