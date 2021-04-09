There's a different vibe around Schembechler Hall and the Michigan football facilities this spring. Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Ryan Hayes says it's for a multitude of reasons. First, the players and coaches are "sick and tired" of the losing, coming off a 2-4 season in 2020. Secondly, some of the new coaches are bringing more energy, and the players are embracing it while preparing for the 2021 season. "Everybody’s out here, we know what we’re doing, we know the goals we have and we’re just going for it," Hayes said Friday, ahead of the team's spring game Saturday. "We’re going to work hard every day, bring that juice and let’s go. "You just feel it when you walk in the building. It’s hard to explain, it’s just a different vibe. When you come in here, it’s brighter; everybody wants to work or wants to get better. It’s just good, a good deal." RELATED: Wolverine TV: Gemon Green, Ryan Hayes Talk Michigan Spring Football RELATED: Michigan Football: Five Things We’ve Learned About The Offense This Spring

Michigan Wolverines football offensive tackle Ryan Hayes missed four games last season with an injury. (AP Images)

The offensive linemen have a new position coach in Sherrone Moore, who is also the squad's new co-offensive coordinator, after he served as the tight ends coach for the three seasons prior. Hayes revealed that the linemen are excited about what Moore has brought to the table so far. "Coach Moore has just brought a sense of juice to the room," Hayes explained. "People are playing with confidence — they’re not really scared to make mistakes, so it’s been really good for the o-line with Coach Moore around. "He just brings confidence, and you really just want to go to war for the guy, honestly. When he talks, people listen. He brings a different sort of energy. A couple weeks ago, we had not our best period, and after, he just brought us aside. The moment was pretty intense. He was just talking about how he’s going to give us our all this season, he always gives it his all for us. Everybody was listening, and it was a powerful moment where you just knew this guy cares about us, loves us and will do anything for us."