Michigan Offensive Line Has 'More Juice,' Is Ready To 'Go To War'
There's a different vibe around Schembechler Hall and the Michigan football facilities this spring. Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Ryan Hayes says it's for a multitude of reasons. First, the players and coaches are "sick and tired" of the losing, coming off a 2-4 season in 2020. Secondly, some of the new coaches are bringing more energy, and the players are embracing it while preparing for the 2021 season.
"Everybody’s out here, we know what we’re doing, we know the goals we have and we’re just going for it," Hayes said Friday, ahead of the team's spring game Saturday. "We’re going to work hard every day, bring that juice and let’s go.
"You just feel it when you walk in the building. It’s hard to explain, it’s just a different vibe. When you come in here, it’s brighter; everybody wants to work or wants to get better. It’s just good, a good deal."
The offensive linemen have a new position coach in Sherrone Moore, who is also the squad's new co-offensive coordinator, after he served as the tight ends coach for the three seasons prior.
Hayes revealed that the linemen are excited about what Moore has brought to the table so far.
"Coach Moore has just brought a sense of juice to the room," Hayes explained. "People are playing with confidence — they’re not really scared to make mistakes, so it’s been really good for the o-line with Coach Moore around.
"He just brings confidence, and you really just want to go to war for the guy, honestly. When he talks, people listen. He brings a different sort of energy.
A couple weeks ago, we had not our best period, and after, he just brought us aside. The moment was pretty intense. He was just talking about how he’s going to give us our all this season, he always gives it his all for us. Everybody was listening, and it was a powerful moment where you just knew this guy cares about us, loves us and will do anything for us."
As far as the depth chart goes, Hayes revealed that there are lots of moving parts, with players having missed time due to COVID-19. However, he provided an update on who is currently running with the first group along the offensive line.
"Recently, it’s been me at left [tackle], [redshirt freshman] Trevor [Keegan] at left guard, [sixth-year senior center Andrew] Vastardis at center, [freshman] Zinter at right guard and [redshirt junior Andrew] Stueber at right tackle," Hayes adding that, "everything shifts, nothing is locked in ever."
Zinter was singled out by offensive coordinator Josh Gattis recently as the team's top lineman in just his second year with the program. Hayes gave a look at what makes him such a good player early on in his career.
"He’s just developing at a rapid pace," Hayes said. "He’s super mature for his age, he’s strong, he’s super athletic, knows what he’s doing, is just a really good player for us. He does what he’s told, just does everything.
"He works really hard, he’s really strong, really athletic. But he also just came in so mature. Compared to, even when I was a freshman, I wasn’t as near as mature as he is. He learned the playbook super fast, and he’s just one of those guys that had it together when he got here and was ready to go."
Hayes said that he believes the experience that the likes of Zinter (six appearances), Keegan (five games) and other young offensive linemen got during the shortened 2020 season will be big for their development going forward, just like it was crucial for him to get experience in 2019 before he took on a bigger role in 2020 (before getting hurt).
Hayes missed the final four games of last season with an injury. He's back healthy now and excited to improve personally and as a unit.
"I just want to keep getting better, stronger, bigger every day," he said of his personal goals. "[I’m] working on my pass game, run game, just all that stuff.
"We just want to keep working together, getting better. We want to be able to run the ball, protect the quarterback, just do all that stuff and do it to the highest level possible."
