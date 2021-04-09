 Michigan Wolverines Football:
Wolverine TV: Gemon Green, Ryan Hayes Talk Michigan Spring Football

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Ryan Hayes and redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green discuss their position groups, spring practices as a whole and more.

Michigan Football OL Ryan Hayes

Michigan Football CB Gemon Green

