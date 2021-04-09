Wolverine TV: Gemon Green, Ryan Hayes Talk Michigan Spring Football
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Ryan Hayes and redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green discuss their position groups, spring practices as a whole and more.
Michigan Football OL Ryan Hayes
Michigan Football CB Gemon Green
