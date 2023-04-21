With the Wolverines officially extending an offer this week, his excitement level towards the program has increased tenfold.

Being from the state of Ohio, 2026 offensive lineman Maxwell Riley is very familiar with the Michigan program and the style of offense the program runs.

When it comes to what he knows about the program and what sticks out the most, the U-M pedigree when it comes to the offensive line speaks for itself.

He is very aware of the success the program has had in recent seasons.

"With back-to-back Big 10 Championships and Joe Moore Awards, they’re clearly one of the top programs in the nation," Riley said. "Going forward I’m very interested in learning about the culture of the program when I get on campus."

Riley currently does not have a timeline for when he would like to get to campus but he is hoping to make the trip to Ann Arbor soon.

As for his style of play, he believes he can fit into the U-M program.

"As a player I like to grind a defense up and do my best to impose my will on them which I think is very similar to the play style at Michigan," Riley said. "This has gotten their O-Line back-to-back Joe Moore Awards."