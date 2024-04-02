Michigan offensive lineman Myles Hinton is hoping that his final season in Ann Arbor goes better than his first.

While he certainly won't complain about how the season ended with a national championship, he hopes to be healthier this year so he can be more of a presence on the field.

Now in a position to solidify himself as a starter, he knows the work has been well underway.

His mindset during spring has been focused on one thing.

"Just grind," Hinton said. "I know it's kind of cliche but there's not much more to do. Just kind of keep the wheels turning, keep progressing and keep getting stronger, faster, bigger. Lean out. Just kind of honing the craft. Hone the small details. That's kind of the theme of this year. Details, details, details."

Playing primarily at right tackle during his time between Stanford and U-M, Hinton is now back at left tackle where he admits that he is much more comfortable playing.

While playing left tackle in high school and in his first year with the Cardinal, he is feeling in a much better spot and can play at a high level moving forward.

"I feel better at left," Hinton said. "Coming across from my left, I played left throughout high school. My freshman year of college I played left. Pushed to right my sophomore year. I always kind of felt a little awkward. I feel comfortable at left, I feel like I am back home. I am back to where I feel like I know I can do what I can do."