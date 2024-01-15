Michigan OL Trente Jones declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Michigan will officially have wholesale changes on the offensive line next season as a crucial piece to the line has declared for the NFL Draft.
Fifth-year senior Trente Jones, who was eligible for a sixth year, took to his social media account on Monday to announce that he has declared for the draft, making it the sixth Wolverine lineman to do so after winning the National Championship.
Known as the sixth lineman as used in jumbo packages, Jones stepped in and played a crucial role for the Wolverines after Zak Zinter went down with a leg injury against Ohio State.
He helped the Wolverines secure a Big Ten championship win, a Rose Bowl win as well as a National Championship in Zinter's absence.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram