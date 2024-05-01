Michigan football addressed a major need on the roster on Wednesday afternoon when former Youngstown State wide receiver C.J. Charleston made his pledge to Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.

Charleston entered the Transfer Portal on April 26 and almost immediately heard from Moore and the staff. He was then offered, and he wasted no time in making his commitment to the Wolverines official.

At 6-foot and 190 pounds, Charleston offers decent size and depth for a Michigan wide receiver room that is in desperate need of both.

As a senior in 2023, Charleston hauled in 33 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns. He helped the Penguins to an 8-5 overall record on the season. He also impressed with a 72 percent catch rate.

On 46 targets in 2023, Charleston had only two drops, and 22 of his 33 receptions went for first downs.

Charleston will join Tyler Morris, Semaj Morgan, Fredrick Moore and others in the Michigan wide receiver room.