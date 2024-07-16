While Michigan suffered some transfer portal losses at wide receiver during the offseason, the program addressed the depth issues with two transfers at the position with one player being a familiar face.

The program added Amorion Walker back to the program from Ole Miss who will transition back to receiver in Ann Arbor and also adding Youngstown State receiver C.J. Charleston.

Despite Walker being a familiar face, he is still a transfer by technicality. He is someone that was welcomed back with open arms by U-M quarterback Alex Orji, who is impressed with what Walker has shown during the offseason.

"If we can count Amorion, I would say that he caught my eye," Orji told select reporters during an NIL event on Tuesday. "Even if he didn't leave, it's hard for a guy like him not to. Just the things he's able to do with his body, his frame and with his talent and capabilities. He's a guy that you just put the ball in his hands and you let him do whatever you want on the football field, he's a guy who is going to make things happen."

As for Charleston, not much is known about his level play of Youngstown State isn't exactly leading the headlines from a national level.

However, according to Orji, Charleston looks set to provide plenty of athleticism and experience at the receiver position.

"C.J. has been a really interesting guy to be around," Orji said. "He doesn't say a lot, he's one of the quieter guys but the things he's able to do from the slot, the outside, ball in hand type of guy is ridiculous. The amount of shift that he has and quickness and the agility is really up there. It's like guys like Semaj and Tyler Morris are able to make a move in a phonebooth and is super quick and interesting to look at."