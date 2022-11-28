Michigan captain and former starting quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, Maize and Blue Review has confirmed.

McNamara suffered an injury against UConn earlier in the season and after surgery earlier this month, did not return to the field. McNamara was named the backup for that game after starting against Colorado State to start the season, while JJ McCarthy earned the starting role for the remainder of the season in Michigan's win against Hawaii.

McNamara played in 21 games for Michigan, with 16 starts, he was 13-3 in those starts. He was an All-B1G third team selection in 2021 where he helped lead Michigan to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship, and a College Football Playoff berth. He finished with 3,181 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career at Michigan.

With a medical exemption for 2022 and the Covid exemption for 2020, McNamara will be immediately eligible next season with likely three years of eligibility remaining.