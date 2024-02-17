Michigan's bleak quarterback room received an extra boost on Saturday evening, when Jack Tuttle and Kirk Campbell hinted at a potential return for the quarterback. Maize and Blue Review was able to confirm that Tuttle will in fact return to Michigan for the 2024 season.

Tuttle, who just finished his sixth season of college football, was in the process of applying for a seventh season of eligibility, and the waiver was approved.

After beginning his career at Utah, Tuttle transferred to Indiana where he played four seasons, primarily as a backup. He threw for 901 yards in his four seasons with the Hoosiers before transferring to Michigan to be J.J. McCarthy's backup.

Now that Tuttle will officially be in Ann Arbor for the 2024 season, Michigan's quarterback room will have an experienced piece to compete for the starting job. With McCarthy off to the NFL Draft, the Wolverines will be looking for a new signal caller to help them defend their national title.

Tuttle will seemingly compete with third-year quarterbacks Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal for the vacant starting quarterback role.As McCarthy's backup last season, Tuttle threw for 130 yards and a touchdown, completing 15 of his 17 pass attempts.

The spring football season is scheduled to start in just a few weeks, and Tuttle will begin his quest to win the starting role and be Michigan's quarterback in 2024.