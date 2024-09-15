Michigan ranked 18th, will host No. 11 USC on Saturday

For a second consecutive week, Michigan put out a lackluster performance in front of its home crowd. Although Michigan's Week 3 result wasn't a loss like Week 2 was against Texas, the Wolverines arguably left their game against Arkansas State with more questions than it went in with.
The quarterback situation remains unsolved, and the defensive reserves got worked by Arkansas State's offense late in the game.
With Big Ten play beginning next week when Michigan hosts USC, time has run out for Sherrone Moore's team to find answers to its unsolved problems.
When playing an opponent like Arkansas State, a win typically results in minimal movement in the polls, and that's exactly what happened to Michigan. The Wolverines dropped one spot and came in ranked No. 18 in Sunday afternoon's AP Poll.
Next week's matchup between the Wolverines and Trojans will be No. 18 vs. No. 11, respectively. Below is the full poll.
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Tennessee
7. Missouri
8. Miami
9. Oregon
10. Penn State
11. USC
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Oklahoma State
15. Oklahoma
16. LSU
17. Notre Dame
18. Michigan
19. Louisville
20. Iowa State
21. Clemson
22. Nebraska
23. Northern Illinois
24. Illinois
25. Texas A&M
