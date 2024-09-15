Michigan ranked 18th, will host No. 11 USC on Saturday

For a second consecutive week, Michigan put out a lackluster performance in front of its home crowd. Although Michigan's Week 3 result wasn't a loss like Week 2 was against Texas, the Wolverines arguably left their game against Arkansas State with more questions than it went in with.

The quarterback situation remains unsolved, and the defensive reserves got worked by Arkansas State's offense late in the game.

With Big Ten play beginning next week when Michigan hosts USC, time has run out for Sherrone Moore's team to find answers to its unsolved problems.

When playing an opponent like Arkansas State, a win typically results in minimal movement in the polls, and that's exactly what happened to Michigan. The Wolverines dropped one spot and came in ranked No. 18 in Sunday afternoon's AP Poll.

Next week's matchup between the Wolverines and Trojans will be No. 18 vs. No. 11, respectively. Below is the full poll.

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Tennessee

7. Missouri

8. Miami

9. Oregon

10. Penn State

11. USC

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Oklahoma State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Notre Dame

18. Michigan

19. Louisville

20. Iowa State

21. Clemson

22. Nebraska

23. Northern Illinois

24. Illinois

25. Texas A&M