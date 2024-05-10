After a decade hiatus, college football and video game fans anxiously await the arrival of the first college football game since 2014. Today, we got to see the cover for EA Sports College Football 25, and with multiple schools and players featured, Michigan's Donovan Edwards is front and center.

Donovan Edwards is the 4th Michigan player to don the cover, joining Charles Woodson (1998), Desmond Howard (2006), and Denard Robinson (2014), who was featured on the last release of the game.

The NCAA Football video game franchise began in 1993 and was stopped in 2013 following legal disputes over the use of a player's name, image, and likeness. With recent law changes, EA Sports will produce the game, and players can opt into the game and receive compensation. Any player who chooses not to opt in will not be featured.

The release date is currently unknown, but many expect a date could be announced this month, with the expected release date coming sometime in July.