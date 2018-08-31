Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback and Michigan commit Andre Seldon has been part of U-M's 2020 class for a couple of months now and he's still on cloud nine about it. As a junior, tomorrow is a big day for Seldon. September 1 marks the day when college coaches can openly reach out to 2020 prospects via text, direct message and phone call. Seldon knows it's coming and has gotten advice from some future teammates about how to handle it all.