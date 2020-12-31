Teva Tafiti may live way out in Hawaii, but he has quickly established himself as one of the top pass rusher prospects in the country for next cycle.

The 2022 Rivals250 weak-side defensive end from Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou holds around 20 offers and more major programs are sure to look to the islands for Tafiti’s services in the near future.

“During this COVID time, it’s actually been a positive for me because my recruitment went up,” Tafiti said. “It’s a blessing having all these coaches looking at me and giving me an opportunity to play at the next level. I was lucky to be part of the team that went to Utah to play some games, so I got some film. I eventually want to get some visits in the summer then narrow it down.”