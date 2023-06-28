A fantastic Hobey Baker Award-winning freshman season for Adam Fantilli culminated in a third overall selection in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward took no time to accommodate himself to the college game, and he helped Michigan to its 27th Frozen Four appearance in program history.

Fantilli tallied 65 points in 36 games in his true freshman season. He scored at least two goals in seven games, and he recorded two hat tricks during his freshman campaign.

The Ontario, Canada native heard his name called third on Wednesday night, surprising many who expected him to go second overall.

Unlike the NFL and NBA drafts, the NHL Draft allows prospects to continue their respective collegiate careers once they are drafted. Fantilli, an 18-year-old, still has the option to return to Michigan for his sophomore season. Fantilli could also forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility and begin his professional career in the Anaheim Ducks’ system.