The Michigan women's basketball team hosted the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, as the Wolverines looked to improve to 15-3 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten. The Spartans put up a challenge for a significant amount of time, but Michigan was able to pull away in the second half and knock off its rival 70-55.

As usual, Leigha Brown, Laila Phelia and Emily Kiser led the way for Michigan in the win. The trio combined for 43 points in the victory.

It was a slow start for Michigan, as the Wolverines fell behind 8-2 in the early going. Michigan State brought out the full-court press, and although the Wolverines didn't struggle breaking it like they had earlier in the season, it clearly threw off their offensive rhythm.

Brown and Phelia each scored five points on a combined 4-7 from the floor and 2-2 from deep.

The momentum continued into the second quarter, and the Wolverines began to stretch their lead. Michigan held a 32-22 lead with 1:42 to play in the second quarter, marking the largest lead of the first half.

Michigan State cut into the lead early in the third quarter, but the tough Wolverine defense kept the Spartans at a comfortable distance. Through three quarters, Michigan had four players with at least seven points, and the solid team effort resulted in a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Michigan's lead only grew in the fourth quarter as Kiser and Jordan Hobbs carried the load. The Spartans couldn't cut into the large Wolverine lead, and Michigan scored its 15th win of the season.