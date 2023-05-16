NIL opportunities continue for the University of Michigan athletes from various programs the university offers.

This year, a familiar face is returning to a program that she participated in last season.

According to the Chicago White Sox, Michigan women's basketball senior forward Cameron Williams is returning to the CHISOX NIL program for the 2023 season.

According to a release by the MLB franchise on Tuesday, the program offers the following for student-athletes:

CHISOX Athlete program prioritizes a student-first approach focused on financial and professional marketing opportunities that help enhance students’ unique brands and platforms. After welcoming the Class of 2022 to the ballpark for ceremonial first pitches and behind-the-scenes insights on careers across the sports industry, this season will connect even more White Sox ambassadors with top-tier branding opportunities and access to professional resources within the organization’s front office.

While all student-athletes in the program are welcomed for a pregame and private suite experience, including the opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch, select returning athletes from the inaugural CHISOX Class will be invited to join the White Sox broadcast alongside on-air personalities from Sox television and radio partners NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN Radio (AM-1000).

Williams, an Illinois native, threw out the first pitch for the White Sox last year and will be the first student-athlete scheduled to have an in-game interview during the May 31 White Sox game against the Los Angeles Angels.

“I’m excited to be a part of this returning class and continue building on the relationships I’ve created within the White Sox organization,” said Williams in a statement. “The White Sox have helped me grow my personal and professional networks. I’m thrilled to be a part of the in-game broadcast for my hometown team and know the opportunity will help me connect with even more sports industry pros while expanding my personal brand.”

Former Wolverine A.J. Henning, who recently announced he is transferring to Northwestern, is also returning to the program this season.