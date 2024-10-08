Michigan's ceiling this year is limited due to botched QB situation

All kidding aside, the Wolverines had an elite quarterback in JJ McCarthy last season as he led them to a national championship but Michigan seemingly had no serious answer for a post-McCarthy world.

Perhaps former coach Jim Harbaugh, despite his effusive praise of McCarthy, and the current staff figured McCarthy might stay for another year. Perhaps he was unexpectedly too good for the Wolverines in 2023 before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick.

Perhaps Harbaugh knew for a while he was headed back to the NFL and left the quarterback situation to someone else – mainly Sherrone Moore – to figure out.

The numbers are staggering: In Michigan’s loss to Washington over the weekend, the Wolverines threw it 25 times for just 113 yards. Michigan went down 24-3 at halftime to Texas and basically was forced to throw the ball more against the Longhorns.

So far this season, Michigan has thrown for 690 yards in six games. The Wolverines haven’t scored more than 30 points in a single contest. They scored in the 20s in close wins over Arkansas State, USC and Minnesota.

Opponents have thrown for 1,559 yards so far this season and have double the passing touchdowns. Tight end Colston Loveland has twice as many catches and three times as many receiving yards than any wide receiver on the team.

In five games, Michigan’s leading receiver Semaj Morgan has 13 catches for 78 total yards and one touchdown. Running back Donovan Edwards has more catches than any other receiver.

Former walk-on Davis Warren started the season at quarterback but he’s thrown two touchdowns and six interceptions thus far. He was replaced by former three-star Alex Orji, who is completing just 53.5 percent of his passes.

The quarterback situation has been so dire in Ann Arbor that millionaire alum Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports has offered massive amounts of NIL money to get an elite QB every year and said in recent days that he’s personally talked with Moore about this.

Jack Tuttle, originally in the same recruiting class as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, was called on in the Washington game and he finished 10 of 18 for 98 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Defensive back Zeke Berry went three of seven for 15 yards.

One wonders how Michigan ever got to this dire of a situation.