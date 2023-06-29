Michigan was featured early in the first round with Hobey Baker Award winner Adam Fantilli being selected third overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets have gone back to Ann Arbor with their second-round selection, drafting Gavin Brindley with the 34th overall pick.

Brindley was a star forward in his freshman season in Ann Arbor, netting 12 goals and 26 assists in 41 games. Brindley was crucial to Michigan's Big Ten Championship win, with assists for both the game-tying and game-winning goals.

Brindley was considered undersized by NHL scouts, but his ability on the offensive and defensive end of the ice is too good to ignore. A high-motor skater who always seems to be where the play is. His speed and athleticism allow him to find lanes with the puck and makes him a nuisance on defense.

Brindley is expected to return to Ann Arbor for his sophomore season and play for Michigan in the 2023-24 season.