Michigan finished the regular season 12-0 for the second consecutive season. Saturday, they play Iowa for a chance at their third straight Big Ten Championship. Throughout this run, Michigan has been led by JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum. The Big Ten honored the two with player of the year awards for their respective positons on Wednesday.
JJ McCarthy is the first Michigan quarterback to win the Griese-Brees award since it was introduced in 2011. McCarthy is the first non-Ohio State QB to win the award since 2015. The award is named after Michigan quarterback Brian Griese and Purdue quarterback Drew Brees.
McCarthy completed 74.3% of his passes for 2,483 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Blake Corum has won the Ameche-Dayne Award for the second consecutive season. The award is named after Wisconsin backs Alan Ameche and Ron Dayne. He is the only Michigan running back to win the award since it was introduced in 2011.
Corum carried the ball 202 times for 976 yards and a nation-leading 22 touchdowns. Corum also set the single-season record for touchdowns at Michigan.
---
