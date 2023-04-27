Mazi Smith was the first Michigan player selected Thursday in the 2023 NFL Draft, going in the first round. The defensive tackle is heading to the Dallas Cowboys after they chose him with the 26th pick.

Smith was a leader of the Michigan defense and instrumental to the teams recent success including two Big Ten Championships and two College Football Playoff appearances.

Smith was a homegrown talent committing to the Wolverines after playing his high school football at East Kentwood, Michigan.

He joins a recent run of successful Michigan defense linemen chosen in the NFL draft including Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Kwity Paye, Chase Winovich, Rashan Gary, and more.

MAZI SMITH MICHIGAN CAREER

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, 2022; honorable mention, coaches and media, 2021)

• Named the team's Richard Katcher Award winner (2021) and Defensive Player of the Year (2022)

• Four-time letterwinner (2019-20-21-22)

• Appeared in 35 games during his career with 28 starts