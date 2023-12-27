Michigan's schedule upon arriving in Pasadena for Rose Bowl
Michigan has arrived in Pasadena in preparation to take on Alabama in the Rose Bowl and the semi-final of the College Football Playoff.
The Wolverines and Crimson Tide both have loaded schedules throughout the week and each program will have opportunities to meet with the media to preview the game.
Below is what U-M's week will look like starting from Wednesday onward.
Rose Bowl schedule
Dec. 27 — Official welcome event at Disneyland
Dec. 28 — Michigan Defensive Media Availability (Jesse Minter, Michael Barrett, Junior Colson Jaylen Harrell, Kris Jenkins, Rod Moore) and Lawry's Beef Bowl
Dec. 29 — Michigan Offensive Media Availability (Sherrone Moore, Trevor Keegan, Colston Loveland, J.J. McCarthy, Drake Nugent, Roman Wilson) and Michigan practice
Dec. 30 — Michigan Media Day (Full roster), Michigan Team Photo and Michigan Practice
Dec. 31 — Head Coaches Press Conference
Jan. 1 — Rose Bowl game
