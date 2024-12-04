Michigan's surge continues with five-star Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng's pledge

The college football program upping its stock as much as any on the recruiting trail on National Signing Day happens to be the defending national champs.

Michigan is on a tear, kicked off by the Bryce Underwood flip, which threw a jolt into the class down the home stretch. On Tuesday it flipped fellow five-star Nathaniel Marshall from Auburn and on Wednesday, on national television, another five-star in Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng joined the fold.

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy star, a Notre Dame legacy, selected UM over Colorado and the Irish in the end. The senior took multiple trips to Ann Arbor over the last several months, including an official visit in June before a pair of game day trips to campus during the 2024 season.

During each of the treks to see Sherrone Moore's program, considerable buzz would follow the Owusu-Boateng camp. It began as novelty and turned into the pace-setting program in very short order since the offseason.

Now Michigan is on the verge of a top-five recruiting class, the highest it has worked on National Signing Day since 2017 when it brought in the No. 4-ranked class, which also featured a trio of five-stars at the top.