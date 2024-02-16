As the 30-day transfer window nears its end following former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's departure to Los Angeles, Michigan nearly escaped with having no big-time transfers. But on Friday morning, Michigan defensive back Keon Sabb entered the portal, immediately becoming the biggest loss for the Wolverines this offseason.

Sabb, who just completed his sophomore season with the Wolverines, enters the portal after drastically improving from his freshman to sophomore season.

As a freshman, Sabb, the New Jersey native, made contributions on special teams, but was mostly a depth piece in the secondary.

Heading into the 2023 season, junior safety Rod Moore was dealing with a nagging leg injury, so Sabb started at safety for the entire non-conference slate of games.

Sabb showed promise in those three games, totaling nine tackles, half a sack and a pass breakup. It was clear Sabb was a talent, but Moore returned by the time Big Ten play started, and Sabb returned to rotational duty.

His sophomore season was highlighted by a 28-yard interception returned for a touchdown in the 52-10 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in October.

By the end of the season, Sabb was making big-time plays for the Wolverines in the national championship game. He finished that game with six tackles and two pass breakups.

Moore and fellow starting safety Makari Paige both announced their return to Ann Arbor after the season's end, leaving Sabb in a tough spot.

Ultimately, the stud safety will look for a new home for his junior season.