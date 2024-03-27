Michigan set to host multiple five-star visitors this week
Michigan's recruiting efforts continue as the program tries to gather some momentum on the trail heading into spring.
While Sherrone Moore's re-tooled staff has yet to land any commitments, interest in the program is certainly high with the Wolverines set to host two five-star visitors at different points this week.
According to Rivals' Director of Recruiting, U-M is set to host 2025 five-star running back Jordon Davison on Thursday and 2025 five-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu this weekend.
The addition of Tony Alford for the Wolverines is paying dividends as multiple prospects have renewed their interest in the program thanks to Alford's presence. In the case of Davison, the Wolverines entered the mix with Alford's addition and now will get a chance to impress the No. 15 overall prospect in the class.
For Utu, it's an opportunity for Grant Newsome to flex his recruiting muscles as the Bishop Gorman product is still wide open in his recruitment process.
Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more Michigan Football recruiting coverage.
