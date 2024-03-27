Michigan's recruiting efforts continue as the program tries to gather some momentum on the trail heading into spring.

While Sherrone Moore's re-tooled staff has yet to land any commitments, interest in the program is certainly high with the Wolverines set to host two five-star visitors at different points this week.

According to Rivals' Director of Recruiting, U-M is set to host 2025 five-star running back Jordon Davison on Thursday and 2025 five-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu this weekend.