Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Michigan Softball wins Big Ten Tournament, auto-bid in NCAA

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Michigan Softball is back on top after defeating Indiana 3-1 to win the Big Ten Tournament. It is the first for second-year head coach Bonnie Tholl.

Michigan earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines return after missing the tournament in 2023 and a historic run from 1995-2022.

Advertisement

It is Michigan's 11th Big Ten Tournament Championship and 30th NCAA Tournament appearance.

It was a tough back-and-forth game with the Hoosiers, who scored the game's first run on a second-inning double from Aaliyah Andrews. That would turn out to be Indiana's only run of the game despite 7 hits.

Indiana kept Michigan in check throughout the game, but the Wolverines broke through Indiana Langford stole second base with 2 outs in the 4th inning. Ella Stephenson singled and brought Langford in to tie the game at 1.

Michigan finally applied pressure in the bottom of the 6th when Ellie Sieler and Langford got on base with walks, then advanced on a wild pitch. Maddie Erickson grounded out with runners in scoring position for the first out. Then chaos when Keke Tholl hit one back to the pitcher who sent it wide on a play at home.


The wild throw would bring in two runs for Michigan, giving them a two-run 6th inning with 0 hits. Up 3-1, Michigan pitcher Lauren Derkowski shut the door with a strike out, walk, ground out, and pop out. It was Derkowski's 19th win of the season after giving up just one run in 7 innings of action.

It's a return to a familiar place for Michigan, Big Ten Tournament Champions, and an NCAA bid. For Bonnie Tholl, tasked with following a legend, it's hopefully the start of her legendary streak. Tholl played under Hutchins from 1988-91 and coached alongside her for nearly 30 years. Despite a rough start to the year, Tholl has the Wolverines playing their best ball at the best time.

Now, it's back to the NCAA Tournament.


---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement