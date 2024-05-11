Michigan Softball is back on top after defeating Indiana 3-1 to win the Big Ten Tournament. It is the first for second-year head coach Bonnie Tholl. Michigan earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines return after missing the tournament in 2023 and a historic run from 1995-2022.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IdXN0bGUgcGxheSBmb3IgdGhlIGZpbmFsIG91dC4g8J+RjzxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CMUdTb2Z0YmFsbD9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0IxR1NvZnRiYWxs PC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9H b0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0Js dWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RekxXQ1RObUpDIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUXpMV0NUTm1KQzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdh biBTb2Z0YmFsbCAoQHVtaWNoc29mdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2hzb2Z0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc4OTQxNzE5NjA2 NzcyNTcxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CQUNLIE9OIFRPUC4g8J+PhjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CMUdTb2Z0YmFsbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0IxR1NvZnRiYWxsPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TSTI5SHo5Y1RnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0kyOUh6 OWNUZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTb2Z0YmFsbCAoQHVtaWNo c29mdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2hz b2Z0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc4OTQxNzI0MTU4ODQ0NTQ2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

It is Michigan's 11th Big Ten Tournament Championship and 30th NCAA Tournament appearance. It was a tough back-and-forth game with the Hoosiers, who scored the game's first run on a second-inning double from Aaliyah Andrews. That would turn out to be Indiana's only run of the game despite 7 hits. Indiana kept Michigan in check throughout the game, but the Wolverines broke through Indiana Langford stole second base with 2 outs in the 4th inning. Ella Stephenson singled and brought Langford in to tie the game at 1. Michigan finally applied pressure in the bottom of the 6th when Ellie Sieler and Langford got on base with walks, then advanced on a wild pitch. Maddie Erickson grounded out with runners in scoring position for the first out. Then chaos when Keke Tholl hit one back to the pitcher who sent it wide on a play at home.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NNjogTWljaGlnYW4gMywgSW5kaWFuYSAxPGJyPjxicj5UaHJvdyBo b21lIGdvZXMgd2lkZSwgYW5kIE1pY2hpZ2FuIHBsYXRlcyB0d28hIEFnZ3Jl c3NpdmUgb24gdGhlIGJhc2UgcGF0aCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L05EMFBYajNwVjIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORDBQWGozcFYyPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFNvZnRiYWxsIChAdW1pY2hzb2Z0YmFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91bWljaHNvZnRiYWxsL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzg5NDEyNzY3MjgxMDc0NTM1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk1heSAxMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==