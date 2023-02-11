Perhaps the defining game of the Michigan basketball season took place on Saturday night at the Crisler Center, as the Wolverines hosted the Indiana Hoosiers. Kobe Bufkin had a remarkable first half as the sophomore poured in 14 points in the first 20 minutes, but it wasn't enough as Michigan fell to Indiana, 62-61.

Here are three takeaways from the gut-wrenching loss.

The big three dazzle again

Kobe Bufkin, Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard were doing it all for Michigan, once again, but this time it wasn't enough. The trio combined for 42 points in the loss.

Dickinson picked up two fouls rather early in the game, and his minutes were limited in the first half, but the junior was still able to make his mark on the game, and he finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Bufkin wasn't as effective in the second half as he was in the first, as the sophomore went scoreless in the final 20 minutes.

An opportunity squandered

Somehow, someway, Michigan could have been all alone in second place with a win, but instead, it falls to 8-6 in the Big Ten. A double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament could have been within reach, but the odds become more unlikely with the loss.

It's not all bad for Michigan, which may need every opportunity it can get for wins. A single-bye in the Big Ten Tournament may give the Wolverines an opportunity to pick up a win against a somewhat inferior team.

NCAA Tournament becoming less likely

With the loss, Michigan falls to 2-9 in Quadrant-1 games this season. The Wolverines have failed to beat Purdue and Indiana at home, which could have been huge résumé boosters.