Michigan surges late to land commitment from four-star OL Bear McWhorter

Bear McWhorter knew he was ready to commit once February arrived and he wrapped up making some critical junior day visits in the early part of the off-season.
After a few late twists, the four-star offensive lineman has locked in his college commitment.
McWhorter gave a commitment to Michigan on Friday -- after a late surge from the Wolverines to overtake the Crimson Tide.
The Wolverines have been checking off major boxes for Rivals' No. 11-rated interior OL from the Peach State for months.
"The culture there is awesome ... all the players truly love each other and want the best for each other," McWhorter detailed to Rivals.
"Everything about it is so genuine."
Alabama was trending up with the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder from Cartersville (Ga.) Cass High for weeks following McWhorter's visit back to Tuscaloosa at the top of the month.
South Carolina, Florida, Clemson, and Michigan never stopped chipping away.
Grant Newsome and Sherrone Moore, in particular, dialed up their efforts with the four-star OL as Friday's decision loomed.
"I'm super excited. I've been nervous for a couple of weeks, but now I feel great about everything. I'm excited for a great day," McWhorter said ahead of his reveal.
"It wasn't too tough of a decision -- to be honest," the four-star interior OL continued. "I knew I wanted to commit after thinking about everything and I've seen everything I've needed to see. It's definitely been a super tight race and there is one school that's built a ton of momentum ... but I wouldn't count anybody out until Friday at noon."
That school -- Michigan -- came out on top in the ned.