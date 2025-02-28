Michigan surges late to land commitment from four-star OL Bear McWhorter

Bear McWhorter knew he was ready to commit once February arrived and he wrapped up making some critical junior day visits in the early part of the off-season.

After a few late twists, the four-star offensive lineman has locked in his college commitment.

McWhorter gave a commitment to Michigan on Friday -- after a late surge from the Wolverines to overtake the Crimson Tide.

The Wolverines have been checking off major boxes for Rivals' No. 11-rated interior OL from the Peach State for months.

"The culture there is awesome ... all the players truly love each other and want the best for each other," McWhorter detailed to Rivals.

"Everything about it is so genuine."