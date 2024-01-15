Barner transferred to Michigan in 2023 after playing three seasons at Indiana. Barner had one season of eligibility remaining with the Covid exemption for the 2020 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Barner was an absolute force blocking in the run game, grading out as the best blocking tight ends in all of college football. Barner had a career day against Michigan State with 8 catches for 99 yards and scored on a 22-yard touchdown.

Barner has accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.