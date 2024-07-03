Michigan TE commit Eli Owens: 'There isn't anywhere better to be'
Michigan class of 2025 four-star tight end commit Eli Owens has been one of the Wolverines' best recruiters since pledging to the program in January.Owens was back in Ann Arbor on June 21 for his o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news