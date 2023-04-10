On Monday afternoon, the pairings were announced for next season's Jumpman Invitational. The two-day round robin style tournament features the four original teams that first signed partnership deals with the Jordan Brand—Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida and North Carolina.

As was announced by Jon Rothstein, the Michigan men and women are scheduled to take on Florida in the second installment of the event. The dates of the games are still to be determined.

Last season, Kim Barnes Arico and the Michigan women kicked off the event with a 76-68 win over then-No. 6-ranked North Carolina. The Wolverines came out on fire, scoring 35 first-quarter points to put the Tar Heels away early.

The following night, Juwan Howard and the men's team took the floor against North Carolina—both the men's and women's teams play the same opponent—but the men couldn't complete the sweep of the Tar Heels.

Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard combined for 39 points in that game, but Michigan came up four points short, making it one of the many close losses of the 2022-23 season.

This year, Michigan will take on Florida, which is not exactly a formidable opponent for the Wolverines in either matchup. The Gators' men's team finished with a 16-17 record last season, and they missed out on the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, the women's team finished the year with a 19-15 overall record, but they too missed out on the NCAA Tournament.