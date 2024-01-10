On Wednesday morning, two days after helping Michigan win its 12th national championship in program history, senior wide receiver Jake Thaw entered the transfer portal. Thaw didn't make an offensive reception during his four seasons at Michigan, but he helped the Wolverines in a big way in the punt return game in 2023.

He started the season as the team's punt returner, but as the season went on, he began to split time with Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan.

Thaw returned 16 punts for 101 yards during his senior season, with a long of 32 yards. He also returned one kickoff for 16 yards.

Undoubtedly, the most memorable moment of Thaw's career was his critical mistake and heroic recovery late in the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against Alabama.

With less than a minute remaining, Alabama had to punt from its side of the 50-yard line. Morgan had already muffed a punt earlier in the game, and it clearly wasn't his best day, so Michigan opted to send out its most reliable punt returner in Thaw.

He hadn't dropped a punt all season, but perhaps the moment got too big for the senior wide receiver in the Rose Bowl.

Thaw had a lapse in judgment, attempting to field the ball around the five-yard line. He dropped it, and the ball bounced quickly toward the goal line.

With three Alabama defenders quickly approaching with a chance at a game-winning safety, Thaw cleanly picked up the ball, got outside of the end zone and held on while getting crushed by a trio of Alabama players.

The play nearly lost Michigan the game, but Thaw's heroic recovery saved the game, which Michigan obviously ended up winning.