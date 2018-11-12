Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-12 13:01:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Video: Harbaugh, Five Players Look Ahead To Senior Day Matchup With Indiana

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Writers
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Uri9mts9akgdtoi0t4gs
Michigan will face Indiana on Saturday at 4:00.
Lon Horwedel

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and five of his players spoke this afternoon about Saturday's win over Rutgers, as well as this weekend's final home game against Indiana.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Junior tight end Sean McKeon

Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones


Senior receiver Grant Perry

Sophomore linebacker Josh Ross


Junior running back Tru Wilson

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}