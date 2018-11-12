Video: Harbaugh, Five Players Look Ahead To Senior Day Matchup With Indiana
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and five of his players spoke this afternoon about Saturday's win over Rutgers, as well as this weekend's final home game against Indiana.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh
Junior tight end Sean McKeon
Sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones
Senior receiver Grant Perry
Sophomore linebacker Josh Ross
Junior running back Tru Wilson
