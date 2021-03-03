 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Audio: Balas Talks Illinois Loss On The Huge Show
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-03 15:18:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Audio: Chris Balas Talks Illinois Loss On The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks Michigan basketball's stunning loss to Illinois with Bill Simonson.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team dropped their second Big Ten game Thursday.
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team dropped their second Big Ten game Thursday. (AP Images)

