Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Illinois Loss
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball suffered its second loss of the season Tuesday night against Illinois, 76-53. Head coach Juwan Howard, senior forward Isaiah Livers and fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis discussed the setback postgame. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood also shared his thoughts on his team's victory.
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Illinois Basketball Head Coach Brad Underwood
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Forward Austin Davis
