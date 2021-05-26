 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Audio: Chris Balas Talks Recruiting, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-26 09:11:59 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Audio: Chris Balas Talks Michigan Basketball, Recruiting On The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas and Bill Simonson talk Michigan basketball and recruiting on The Huge Show.

RELATED

ITF HOOPS EXTRA: Top-50 2022 Standout Setting U-M Visit

The latest on all Michigan guard and wing targets

The latest on all Michigan forward and center targets

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard led U-M to a Big Ten title in year two.
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard led U-M to a Big Ten title in year two. (AP Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}