TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Audio: John Beilein on The Huge Show

{{ timeAgo('2021-01-14 11:44:54 -0600') }}

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Audio: John Beilein on The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan head coach and now Big Ten analyst John Beilein joins Bill Simonson to talk Juwan Howard, more.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball coach John Beilein is impressed with Juwan Howard's second team.
