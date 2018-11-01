That’s how head coach John Beilein described his team’s 20 minute scrimmage Monday in front of a number of fans, one in which his group seemed more interested in putting on an offensive show.



They made corrections the following day and had a great practice, and Beilein expects to see a much better effort Friday night, similar to one his squad showed in a closed scrimmage against Toledo last weekend. Though there weren’t a lot of details made public, several sources indicated U-M throttled the Rockets in both halves with smothering defense.

“I liked that we seemed to have some intensity on defense,” Beilein said. “I liked the growth defensively I saw in Jordan [Poole], Isaiah Livers and Jon Teske, guys that we would see flashes from, but for every good flash there was a mistake. They were pretty good in that. That was really good to see.

“The biggest thing is to play against another D-I program with similar bodies, although we were a little big bigger, and just go out and play somebody else.”

Michigan hasn’t fared as well in similar scrimmages in the past. Beilein, though, wasn’t ready to call his team “ahead of schedule” because it played well. One guy fouled out quickly, another picked up three quick ones, and he didn’t give either the quick hook, trying to teach them lessons.

He didn’t say who, but the guess here — redshirt sophomore Austin Davis judging by what Beilein said about him later.

“He’s had some really good days, could see that he catches well, finishes at the basket. There are other days where he’s not as active as he can be," he said. "Jon will start at center and Austin will be first big off the bench.

“Time will tell. His track record is go in and get in foul trouble right away. It’s body angles and anticipation. He’s getting better, but if you’re slow [to a spot] … you’ll only be in position to foul.”

Freshman Brandon Johns is currently No. 9 (along with frosh point guard David DeJulius). They’re experimenting with Johns at center in an effort to get him on the floor, but both he and DeJulius have other gears they need to reach.

“We’re trying to get him on the floor,” Beilein said. “Iggy [Brazdeikis], Isaiah, Charles [Matthews] really are all at those forward positions. Some of best teams I’ve had over time has three guards sharing 80 minutes, three forwards sharing 80 and three big men sharing 40 minutes. Those are good teams.”

Beilein has an idea who the starting five will be, but said he’d wait to see who defended in Thursday’s practice before he’d announce it. Junior Zavier Simpson will likely start at the point, sophomore Jordan Poole at shooting guard, Matthews on the wing, Brazdeikis or Livers at power forward and Teske at center.

NOTES

• Brazdeikis has been shooting the ball well the last two weeks, Beilein said, though he’s still always looking to take it to the rim first. He’ll play either shooting guard or forward, wherever the team needs him most.

“I think he can play either one. What’s best for us right now … Isaiah was out for a little bit with a tweak in his ankle, took longer than expected,” Beilein said. “Iggy became more comfortable at the four. I don’t mind using him at both. He’s learning both, probably needs a primary and a secondary.

“The biggest need with Isaiah out was at the four, but it’s really not a four. It’s really we’ve two small forwards and he’s one. He’s doing the same action on the right hand that Charles does on the left.”

• The Northwood game isn’t one in which Beilein is looking to audition guys for playing time.

“Our guys get two hours every day at practice to show me what they can do,” he said. “It will be more about let’s see what rotations we want to be in. I’ll be a little more lenient about putting nine, 10, 11 maybe in the lineup in the game in the first half, but we may never get to that. It depends on the score and what’s going on.

“The whole idea is that the game better be out of reach to put the bottom of the lineup in. If never gets there, they’ll never get to play.”

The goal is to get guys like Brazdeikis, Livers, Teske and Poole accustomed to playing more minutes. None know what it’s like to play 32 minutes, he said, and experience is key.

• DeJulius is trending in the right direction, Beilein said. Sophomore Eli Brooks will be the backup point guard initially, but DeJulius is coming on strong.

“He’s trending in the right direction,” Beilein said. “I don’t want to make any predictions, but he’ll get in the first half and we’ll see how it goes. Eli is so solid and does so many things well, but David can give us some things that can help us this year.”