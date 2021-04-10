Michigan Basketball: Chaundee Brown Makes Departure Official
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior Chaundee Brown will not return for another season at Michigan, he announced today on Instagram. Brown had considered a return to take advantage of the extra year granted by the NCAA due to COVID, but he'll test the NBA waters instead.
"It's important to thank each and every coach who believed in me, all my teammates/brothers as well as the staff at Michigan for welcoming me into the fold and being a part of something special. My experience has truly been a dream come true," the Wake Forest transfer wrote.
"I will always be a part of the Maize and Blue family for life ... with all this said, I have decided that I will be entering my name into the 2021 NBA Draft while hiring an agent."
Brown played 20 minutes per game this year, averaging 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also shot a career-high 41.9 percent from three-point range and came up big for the Wolverines in the NCAA Tournament with 21 points off the bench to lead a win over LSU in the Round of 32.
