Update On Former Michigan Wolverines In The NBA And NHL
The NBA and NHL are in full-swing, and several former Wolverines are making an impact early in their seasons.
Former Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein led his Cleveland Cavaliers to wins over the Pacers and Bulls. The Cavaliers sit at a 2-3 record on the season.
Here's a full update on all the former Michigan players in the NBA and NHL:
Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA
Updated through Nov. 2
Ignas Brazdeikas, New York Knicks
Has yet to play in the Knicks six games so far ... The team is 1-5.
Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers
Has not appeared in any of the undefeated (5-0) 76ers' games so far.
Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks
Averaging 9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the 3-2 Mavericks. He has scored in double figures in three games so far, including a season high 14 points in a win against the Nuggets on Oct. 29.
Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets
Averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 32.2 minutes per game for the 2-4 Nets ... Had a season-high 27 points in an overtime loss to the Grizzlies on Oct. 27.
CLEAR THE LANE 😤@CarisLeVert | #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/AAgzz6BJRB— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 2, 2019
Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors
Averaging 25.2 minutes per game and has appeared in all six of the 1-5 Warriors' games ... Poole is averaging 9.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game and has started three games. He had a career-high 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) in a loss to the Spurs on Nov. 1.
Rookie Spotlight: Jordan Poole (SG/Warriors) posted a career high 20 pts (4/7 on 3pt attempts) last night against the Spurs. Flashed his diverse shooting ability and ability to attack closeouts. High confidence player who projects to get more opportunities due to roster injuries. pic.twitter.com/jYwxBIhKTF— Tyler Glazier (@tyler_glazier) November 2, 2019
Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat
Averaging 4.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the 4-1 Heat ... He had a season-high 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) in a loss to the Timberwolves on Oct. 27.
#GLeagueAlum Duncan Robinson poured in a CAREER-HIGH 21 PTS & 4 three-pointers for the @MiamiHEAT on Sunday night 🔥@D_Bo20 was a #2WayPlayer last season, earning All-#NBAGLeague 3rd Team honors with the @SFSkyforce 🚀@umichbball ↗️ @SFSkyforce ➡️ @MiamiHEAT pic.twitter.com/adVNU5N40r— NBA G League (@nbagleague) October 28, 2019
Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors
Averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.3 minutes per game for the 1-5 Warriors ... Robinson III had 17 points and 2 rebounds in a loss to the Suns on Oct. 30 and recorded 16 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists in a loss to the Hornets on Nov. 2.
We are so lucky to have Glenn for what he does on and off the court. Great stuff here...Sunday Randomness (with a twist): A heart-warming random act of kindness by Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III https://t.co/tF7pFCp3N1— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) October 29, 2019
Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards
Is averaging 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game. Wagner has scored at least 10 points in four of the five games this season for the 1-4 Wizards. He recorded a season-high 14 points and had 5 rebounds and 2 steals on Nov. 2 in a loss to the Mavericks.
Throw it ⬆️, so Moe can throw it ⬇️#WizWolves | @moritz_weasley pic.twitter.com/EKl8Kd1Fyy— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 3, 2019
Mo Got Game! #RepTheDistrict@moritz_weasley | @WashWizards pic.twitter.com/1qjb1jFUQU— NBA Deutschland (@NBA_de) October 27, 2019
Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers
Has appeared in two games for the 4-2 Clippers, but has not recorded any stats.
D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks
Has appeared in two games for the 4-2 Bucks ... Scored 3 points and had 2 rebounds and 1 assist in a win over the Magic on Nov. 1.
Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL
Updated through Nov. 2
C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars
Had 1 assist against the Ducks on Oct. 24 ... The Stars are 7-8-1.
LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche
Had 1 assist in back-to-back games on Oct. 25 against the Golden Knights and Oct. 26 against the Ducks ... The Avalanche are 8-4-2.
C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets
Has played in all 15 games for the 8-7 Jets ... Has 1 goal and 2 assists on the season.
C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings
Suffered an upper-body injury on Oct. 23 against the Senators and is currently on the injured reserve list ... The Red Wings are 4-10-1.
LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals
Had an assist on Oct. 25 in a win against the Canucks ... The Capitals are 10-2-3.
D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Had 3 assists on Oct. 30 in a win over the Kings and has 9 assists on the season .. The Canucks are 9-3-2.
D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres
Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.
D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins
Recorded 1 assist on Oct. 29 against the Flyers in a win ... The Penguins are 8-5-1.
D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins
Has appeared in two games this season for the 10-1-2 Bruins.
C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
Had 1 goal and 1 assists in each of two straight games — Oct. 27 against the Blues and Oct. 29 against the Oilers ... Had 1 assist on Nov. 1 against the Hurricanes ... Larkin has 4 goals and 8 assists on the season for the 4-10-1 Red Wings.
Got a stick on it!— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 2, 2019
Nemeth → Larkin → Bert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ushCcoS7ip
D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights
Has 2 assists on the season for the 8-5-2 Golden Knights ... Has appeared in all 15 games.
C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks
Suffered a broken foot on Oct. 25 against the Capitals and is expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury.
LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights
Has scored a point in three straight games ... Had 1 assist against the Ducks on Oct. 27, 1 assist against the Canadiens on Oct. 31 and 1 goal against the Jets on Nov. 2 ... The Golden Knights are 8-5-2.
Here's his impressive assist against the Ducks:
spin ➡️ score pic.twitter.com/VHn7UGSkC8— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 28, 2019
D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild
Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and was expected to miss six weeks from that point ... Has yet to play this season.
D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers
Has appeared in all 11 games for the 5-5-1 Rangers ... Has 1 goal and 5 assists on the season.
D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
Scored a goal on Oct. 30 against the Oilers ... Recorded an assist on Oct. 26 against the Flyers ... The Blue Jackets are 5-6-3.
