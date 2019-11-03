The NBA and NHL are in full-swing, and several former Wolverines are making an impact early in their seasons. Former Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein led his Cleveland Cavaliers to wins over the Pacers and Bulls. The Cavaliers sit at a 2-3 record on the season. Here's a full update on all the former Michigan players in the NBA and NHL: RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Hockey Swept At No. 13 Ohio State RELATED: Thoughts And Takeaways From Michigan's Exhibition Win



Former Michigan Wolverine and current Miami Heat second-year player Duncan Robinson has impressed early in the season. (USA Today Sports Images)

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Nov. 2

Ignas Brazdeikas, New York Knicks

Has yet to play in the Knicks six games so far ... The team is 1-5.

Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers

Has not appeared in any of the undefeated (5-0) 76ers' games so far.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Averaging 9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the 3-2 Mavericks. He has scored in double figures in three games so far, including a season high 14 points in a win against the Nuggets on Oct. 29.

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

Averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 32.2 minutes per game for the 2-4 Nets ... Had a season-high 27 points in an overtime loss to the Grizzlies on Oct. 27.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averaging 25.2 minutes per game and has appeared in all six of the 1-5 Warriors' games ... Poole is averaging 9.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game and has started three games. He had a career-high 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) in a loss to the Spurs on Nov. 1.

Rookie Spotlight: Jordan Poole (SG/Warriors) posted a career high 20 pts (4/7 on 3pt attempts) last night against the Spurs. Flashed his diverse shooting ability and ability to attack closeouts. High confidence player who projects to get more opportunities due to roster injuries. pic.twitter.com/jYwxBIhKTF — Tyler Glazier (@tyler_glazier) November 2, 2019

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Averaging 4.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the 4-1 Heat ... He had a season-high 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) in a loss to the Timberwolves on Oct. 27.

Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors

Averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.3 minutes per game for the 1-5 Warriors ... Robinson III had 17 points and 2 rebounds in a loss to the Suns on Oct. 30 and recorded 16 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists in a loss to the Hornets on Nov. 2.

We are so lucky to have Glenn for what he does on and off the court. Great stuff here...Sunday Randomness (with a twist): A heart-warming random act of kindness by Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III https://t.co/tF7pFCp3N1 — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) October 29, 2019

Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Is averaging 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game. Wagner has scored at least 10 points in four of the five games this season for the 1-4 Wizards. He recorded a season-high 14 points and had 5 rebounds and 2 steals on Nov. 2 in a loss to the Mavericks.

Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers

Has appeared in two games for the 4-2 Clippers, but has not recorded any stats.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Has appeared in two games for the 4-2 Bucks ... Scored 3 points and had 2 rebounds and 1 assist in a win over the Magic on Nov. 1.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through Nov. 2

Former Michigan Wolverines hockey player Max Pacioretty handles the puck for the Golden Knights. (USA Today Sports Images)

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Had 1 assist against the Ducks on Oct. 24 ... The Stars are 7-8-1.

LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Had 1 assist in back-to-back games on Oct. 25 against the Golden Knights and Oct. 26 against the Ducks ... The Avalanche are 8-4-2.

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has played in all 15 games for the 8-7 Jets ... Has 1 goal and 2 assists on the season.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

Suffered an upper-body injury on Oct. 23 against the Senators and is currently on the injured reserve list ... The Red Wings are 4-10-1.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Had an assist on Oct. 25 in a win against the Canucks ... The Capitals are 10-2-3.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Had 3 assists on Oct. 30 in a win over the Kings and has 9 assists on the season .. The Canucks are 9-3-2.

D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres

Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Recorded 1 assist on Oct. 29 against the Flyers in a win ... The Penguins are 8-5-1.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Has appeared in two games this season for the 10-1-2 Bruins.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Had 1 goal and 1 assists in each of two straight games — Oct. 27 against the Blues and Oct. 29 against the Oilers ... Had 1 assist on Nov. 1 against the Hurricanes ... Larkin has 4 goals and 8 assists on the season for the 4-10-1 Red Wings.

Got a stick on it!



Nemeth → Larkin → Bert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ushCcoS7ip — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 2, 2019

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has 2 assists on the season for the 8-5-2 Golden Knights ... Has appeared in all 15 games.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Suffered a broken foot on Oct. 25 against the Capitals and is expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has scored a point in three straight games ... Had 1 assist against the Ducks on Oct. 27, 1 assist against the Canadiens on Oct. 31 and 1 goal against the Jets on Nov. 2 ... The Golden Knights are 8-5-2. Here's his impressive assist against the Ducks:

spin ➡️ score pic.twitter.com/VHn7UGSkC8 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 28, 2019

D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and was expected to miss six weeks from that point ... Has yet to play this season.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has appeared in all 11 games for the 5-5-1 Rangers ... Has 1 goal and 5 assists on the season.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets