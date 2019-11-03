Ohio State extended their season-opening streak of limiting opponents to two goals or less to eight games with a pair of hard-fought one-goal wins over Michigan this weekend in Columbus. The 13th-ranked (USCHO poll) Buckeyes took Friday’s opener 3-2 and followed up Saturday with a 2-1 decision. The weekend pair of losses to open Big Ten Conference play was particularly frustrating to Michigan head coach Mel Pearson and his Wolverines. Michigan allowed three straight goals to the Buckeyes after jumping to a 2-0 early lead on Friday night. The Wolverines then knotted the game at 1-1 in Saturday night’s rematch with a late third-period goal only to allow the game-winner to Ohio State with 91 seconds left in regulation time. Sophomore goaltender Strauss Mann continued his solid play in the Wolverine net, turning aside 27 Buckeye shots on Friday night and following up Saturday night with a 29-save performance.

Sophomore goaltender Strauss Mann made 27 saves Friday and 29 more Saturday, but it wasn't enough for the Wolverines. (Lon Horwedel)

On offense, Michigan simply couldn’t offset the Buckeyes’ smothering defense and the outstanding play of Ohio State junior netminder Tommy Nappier. Michigan senior forward Nick Pastujov banged home a rebound on the power play late in the first period to give Michigan a 1-0 in Friday’s contest. Freshman forward Emil Ohrvall extended that lead to 2-0 halfway through the second period with his first career goal. The Buckeyes countered with a pair of power-play scores to tie the proceedings early in the final period. Ohio State took the lead on junior forward Austin Pooley’s game clincher, also early in the third period and held on for the win. Ohio State came out early on Saturday dominating the play with 13 first-period shots, but couldn’t beat Mann in the Michigan net. Michigan took the play to the Buckeyes in the second period until freshman Buckeye forward Michael Gildon connected on a five-on-three power play effort to give Ohio State a two-period 1-0 lead. Michigan freshman defenseman Cam York finally found the back of the net for Michigan with just under four minutes to play with a wrap-around effort, beating Nappier to the left side of the net. York’s goal was his career first. With only a minute and a half left in the final stanza, Ohio State junior defenseman Grant Gabriele broke in alone on Mann in the Michigan goal. Mann stopped Gabriele’s original shot, but Buckeye freshman forward Tate Singleton scored on the rebound for the Ohio State game-clincher and sweep.

Michigan Hockey Three Stars Of The Weekend

First Star — Sophomore goalie Strauss Mann It’s getting repetitive to see Mann here in the weekend top spot, but his play is the one consistent element that has kept Michigan in every game early in the 2019-20 season. His 56 saves did just that for Michigan this weekend in Columbus. Second Star — Freshman defenseman Cam York After missing three games early with an ankle injury, York has returned to the lineup with solid play on both ends of the ice. His late third-period (and career first) goal on Saturday gave Michigan a shot at victory. Third Star — Redshirt sophomore forward Emil Ohrvall Ohrvall lived up to his reputation as a scorer Friday night with his first career Michigan goal.

Michigan Hockey Quote of the Weekend

“We’re going to make some lineup changes [before Saturday night’s second game against Ohio State]. We’re going to throw some guys in. We’ve got to create some competition. We’ve got to give some guys a look and see if they can add some energy to our lineup.” — Head Coach Mel Pearson to Al Randall, Michigan IMG radio play-by play voice.

Thursday #7 Wisconsin 1 at #12 Penn State 6 Friday #4 Cornell 3 at Michigan State 2 #5 Notre Dame 2 at Minnesota 2 (Minnesota wins 3-2 in double overtime) #7 Wisconsin 4 at #12 Penn State 2 Saturday #4 Cornell 6 at Michigan State 2 #5 Notre Dame 5 at Minnesota 3

