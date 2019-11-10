Former Michigan Wolverines are continuing to be prominent players in the NBA and NHL. Trey Burke saw his first game action of the season for the 76ers this past week. Ignas Brazdeikis made his NBA debut for the Knicks on Nov. 3. Here's a full update on all the former Michigan players in the NBA and NHL in the last week: RELATED: Michigan Hockey Weekend Review: U-M Vs. Minnesota RELATED: Podcast: Balas & Former Michigan Basketball Assistant Mike Boyd



Former Michigan Wolverines basketball player Jordan Poole is starting for the Golden State Warriors in his rookie season. (AP Images)

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Nov. 9

Ignas Brazdeikas, New York Knicks

Saw his first game action of the regular season in a loss to the Kings on Nov. 3 ... Brazdeikis had 4 points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and 1 assist in his career debut. He also played 4 minutes on Nov. 6 against the Pistons and went 0-2 on field goals. The Knicks are 2-7.

Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers

Got in his first game action of the year on Nov. 8 ... Scored 5 points and had 1 rebound and 3 assists in 17 minutes played in the close loss to the Nuggets. The 76ers are 5-3.

Trey Burke making the most of his opportunity!#PhilaUnitepic.twitter.com/FDEKxvt0d5 — SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) November 9, 2019

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Averaging 11.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the 6-3 Mavericks. Had 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in a win over the Cavaliers on Nov. 3 ... Had 13 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in a 107-106 win over the Magic on Nov. 5 ... Scored 14 points and recorded 2 rebounds and 1 assist in a Nov. 8 win over the Knicks ... Had 20 points and 1 assist in a Nov. 9 win over the Grizzlies.

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

Averaging 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 32.3 minutes per game for the 4-4 Nets ... Had 23 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds on Nov. 4 in a win over New Orleans ... Had 7 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in a win over the Trail Blazers on Nov. 8.

whewwwww Caris LeVert pic.twitter.com/OxD3XzG5HF — David Nash (@theIVpointplay) November 9, 2019

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averaging 26.8 minutes per game and 9.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is in the starting lineup for the injury-riddled Warriors. Poole had 16 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists in a win over the Trail Blazers on Nov. 4. He had 8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in a loss to the Rockets on Nov. 6. Poole notched 9 points and 1 rebound in a Nov. 8 loss to the Timberwolves and 4 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists in a loss to the Thunder on Nov. 9. The Warriors are 2-8.

Jordan Poole getting buckets and talking trash 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0mCw8mlGsK — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 5, 2019

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Averaging 8.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game for the 6-3 Heat ... He had a season-high 23 points and had 6 rebounds and 1 assist in a win over the Rockets on Nov. 3. Robinson scored 2 points and had 2 rebounds in a loss to the Nuggets on Nov. 5. He had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist in a win over the Suns on Nov. 7. In a loss to the Lakers on Nov. 8, Robinson had 3 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Duncan Robinson went off tonight from beyond the arc:



23 points

8/12 FG

7/11 3PT FG

6 rebounds

1 assists

2 blocks pic.twitter.com/3NKoF7NaLQ — Michigan in the NBA (@NBAMichigan) November 4, 2019

Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors

Averaging 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 31.7 minutes per game for the 2-8 Warriors ... Had 5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in a win over the Trail Blazers on Nov. 4 ... Had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 1 assist against the Rockets on Nov. 6 ... Had 6 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in a loss to the Timberwolves on Nov. 8 ... Scored 18 points in a loss to the Thunder on Nov. 9.

Glenn Robinson III hits a three to keep the Warriors alive pic.twitter.com/MnSVEi9zK8 — GoatWorldSports (@GoatWorldSport1) November 10, 2019

Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Is averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game. He had 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks in a win over the Pistons on Nov. 4. Wagner had 8 points and 7 rebounds in a loss to the Pacers on Nov. 6. He scored 8 points and brought down 8 rebounds in a loss to the Cavaliers on Nov. 8. The Wizards are 2-6.

Great patience from Ish Smith to get Moe Wagner the easy bucket. pic.twitter.com/zD72ZwbW2D — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) November 5, 2019

Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers

Has appeared in two games for the 6-3 Clippers, but has not recorded any stats.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Played 7 minutes and had 2 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist in a win over the Timberwolves on Nov. 4 ... Played 2 minutes on Nov. 8 in a close loss to the Jazz on Nov. 8. The Bucks are 6-3 on the season.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Former Michigan Wolverines hockey player JT Compher now plays for the Colorado Avalanche. (USA Today Sports Images)

Updated through Nov. 9

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has 2 assists on the season for the 8-8-1 Stars ... Played 21 shifts in a Nov 5 win over the Avalanche.

LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has 2 goals and 6 assists on the season for the 10-5-2 Avalanche ... Scored a goal in a Nov. 5 loss to the Stars ... Had an assist in a win over the Predators on Nov. 7.

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has 2 goals and 3 assists on the season for the 9-7-1 Jets ... Scored a goal in a Nov 5 loss to the Devils ... Had an assist in a Nov. 8 win over the Canucks.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

Suffered an upper-body injury on Oct. 23 against the Senators and is currently on the injured reserve list ... The Red Wings are 5-12-1.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Is currently day-to-day with an upper-body injury ... He did not miss any shifts in the Nov. 7 win over the Panthers, but did not play on Nov. 8 against the Golden Knights. The Capitals are 13-2-3. Hagelin has 5 assists on the season.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Had the Canucks' only goal in a loss to the Blues on Nov. 5 ... Has 2 goals and 9 assists on the season for the 9-5-3 Canucks.

D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres

Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has 2 assists on the season. The Penguins are 10-6-1.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Has appeared in two games this season for the 11-3-2 Bruins.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Scored a goal in the Nov. 8 win over the Bruins ... Larkin has 5 goals and 8 assists on the season for the 5-12-1 Red Wings.

Dylan Larkin fights Ryan Ellis after Eills hit him up high pic.twitter.com/HBVEdySPPk — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 5, 2019

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has 2 assists on the season for the 9-6-3 Golden Knights ... Has appeared in all 18 games.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Suffered a broken foot on Oct. 25 against the Capitals and is expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has a goal in each of the last two games (Nov. 7 against the Maple Leafs and Nov. 9 against the Capitals) ... Has 5 goals and 10 assists on the season ... The Golden Knights are 9-6-3.

D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and was expected to miss six weeks from that point ... Has yet to play this season.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Had an assist in a win over the Red Wings on Nov. 6 ... Has appeared in all 11 games for the 7-6-1 Rangers ... Has 1 goal and a 6 assists on the season.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Scored his 42nd career goal against the Avalanche on Nov. 9 ... Has 4 goals and 3 assists on the season ... The Blue Jackets are 6-8-3.