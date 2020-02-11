Michigan head coach Juwan Howard made strategic shifts on Saturday that led to his first win against in-state rival Michigan State, 77-68.

One that required more thought was having junior guard Eli Brooks rather than senior point guard Zavier Simpson defend All-American point guard Cassius Winston. Winston had scorched Simpson in their prior four meetings, averaging 24.0 points and 8.8 assists per game, as Simpson wore down on both ends of the court. On Saturday, though, Simpson was able to conserve his energy for the offensive end, where he tallied 16 points, drained 4-of-7 threes and accumulated eight assists, and Winston struggled from the floor and needed 21 shot equivalents for 20 points.

On the other hand, one that required no thought was having junior forward Isaiah Livers back on the hardwood. Livers missed the first matchup with Michigan State with his groin injury, but he was able to return to the starting lineup for the rematch despite reaggravating the injury. In doing so, he sparked Michigan to a key win with 14 points on 11 shot equivalents and an 130 offensive rating and reminded many observers just how much different Michigan is with a healthy Livers.