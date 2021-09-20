Michigan Basketball:Jett Howard Enjoys U-M Visit, Remains A Priority

It’s the rare college basketball recruit who doesn’t play for his father, something to which Michigan basketball fans who follow recruiting closely can attest. Trey Zeigler, whose father Ernie coached at Central Michigan, Ray McCallum Jr. (Ray Sr., Detroit) and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Pat Sr., Wisconsin-Milwaukee) are examples of highly rated prep players Wolverines coaches recruited hard, only to watch them end up playing at smaller schools for their fathers.

That’s one of many reasons most college basketball recruiting analysts believe Jett Howard will play for his father at Michigan. But the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout has taken visits to N.C. State, Tennessee and Michigan (Sept. 18 weekend), and his father — U-M head coach Juwan Howard — has encouraged him to go through the process.

