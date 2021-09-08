Michigan Basketball's Full 2021-22 Big Ten Schedule Released
Michigan Wolverines basketball now has its schedule for the 2021-22 season, with the Big Ten revealing the 20-game slate for each league team Wednesday afternoon.
The Maize and Blue will begin the Big Ten season at Nebraska Dec. 7, before hosting Minnesota Dec. 11 in the second of their two early games sandwiched in between non-conference contests. In total, Michigan will play 31 games (20 league tilts and 11 non-conference clashes).
They resume conference play Jan. 4 at Rutgers, before hosting Michigan State Jan. 8.
The Wolverines will make their trip to East Lansing to face protected rival Michigan State Jan. 29. Other rivalry games include playing host to Ohio State Feb. 12 and wrapping up the campaign at the Buckeyes March 6.
The 2022 Big Ten Tournament will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., March 9-13.
Here is a look at Michigan's entire 2021-22 schedule:
Michigan Basketball 2021-22 Schedule
• Nov. 5 — at Wayne State (exhibition)
• Nov. 10 — vs. Buffalo
• Nov. 13 — Prairie View A&M (in Washington D.C.)
• Nov. 16 — vs. Seton Hall
• Nov. 19 — vs. UNLV (in Las Vegas)
• Nov. 21 — vs. Arizona or Wichita State (in Las Vegas)
• Nov. 24 — vs. Tarleton State
• Dec. 1 — at North Carolina
• Dec. 4 — vs. San Diego State
• Dec. 7 — at Nebraska
• Dec. 11 — vs. Minnesota
• Dec. 18 — vs. Southern Utah
• Dec. 21 — vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
• Dec. 30 — at Central Florida
• Jan. 4 — at Rutgers
• Jan. 8 — vs. Michigan State
• Jan. 11 — vs. Purdue
• Jan. 14 — at Illinois
• Jan. 18 — vs. Maryland
• Jan. 23 — at Indiana
• Jan. 26 — vs. Northwestern
• Jan. 29 — at Michigan State
• Feb. 1 — vs. Nebraska
• Feb. 5 — at Purdue
• Feb. 8 — at Penn State
• Feb. 12 — vs. Ohio State
• Feb. 17 — at Iowa
• Feb. 20 — at Wisconsin
• Feb. 23 — vs. Rutgers
• Feb. 27 — vs. Illinois
• March 3 — vs. Iowa
• March 6 — at Ohio State
