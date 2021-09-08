Michigan Basketball's Full 2021-22 Big Ten Schedule Released

Michigan Wolverines basketball now has its schedule for the 2021-22 season, with the Big Ten revealing the 20-game slate for each league team Wednesday afternoon.

The Maize and Blue will begin the Big Ten season at Nebraska Dec. 7, before hosting Minnesota Dec. 11 in the second of their two early games sandwiched in between non-conference contests. In total, Michigan will play 31 games (20 league tilts and 11 non-conference clashes).

They resume conference play Jan. 4 at Rutgers, before hosting Michigan State Jan. 8.