Michigan Basketball Unveils 11-Game 2021-22 Non-Conference Slate

Following a Nov. 5 exhibition at Wayne State, Michigan Wolverines basketball will tip its season off Nov. 10 against Buffalo, the first of 11 non-conference games that were officially announced by the program. Michigan will play a neutral-site game against Prairie View A&M in Washington D.C. Nov. 13, before hosting Seton Hall Nov. 16 as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. The Maize and Blue will take part in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, where they'll play UNLV Nov. 19 and either Arizona or Wichita State Nov. 21. A home contest against Tarleton State is scheduled for Nov. 24, before a brief break over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard took his team to the Elite Eight in year two. (AP Images)

The Maize and Blue will return to action Dec. 1 at North Carolina for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, before hosting San Diego State Dec. 4. The Wolverines were originally supposed to play Kentucky on the fourth of the month, but the Wildcats backed out of the competition. The two programs are still set to play at London's O2 Arena in December of 2022. Michigan will compete in two Big Ten affairs in mid-December, before its final three non-conference tilts — Southern Utah Dec. 18 (home), Purdue Fort Wayne Dec. 21 (home) and Central Florida Dec. 30 (road). The Wolverines do not yet have their conference schedule, but they do know where and how many times they'll play each league opponent.

Michigan Basketball 2021-22 Schedule