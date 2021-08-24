'All I Know Is Grind': Michigan's Isaiah Barnes Was 'Built For' The Big Ten

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman guard/forward Isaiah Barnes was a late riser in the recruiting process. The Chicago native didn't blow up until his junior year, when Kansas was the first big-time school to offer, but he stayed true to the process. It paid off, and he ended up the No. 105 player in the country according to Rivals.com with plenty of choices. Michigan just happened to be the right decision, and after a few months on campus taking summer classes and participating in team workouts, he's still comfortable with the move he made. "It’s just a feeling that you get. It’s like a family. It’s not all about basketball — it is basketball, but it’s not all about basketball," Barnes told Brian Boesch on the Defend the Block podcast when asked to reflect on his commitment. "The first thing that we talked about was how they’re going to make me better as a person. They genuinely care. "We didn’t really start talking about basketball until after I signed. That’s how you know that there’s that family atmosphere there." RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Freshmen Impressed This Summer RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Mixed Reviews For Dug McDaniel This Summer

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman Isaiah Barnes averaged 27 points per game as a junior. (Michigan Basketball Twitter Account)

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Barnes liked Michigan's basketball pitch as well, and he loved his communication with the staff, which kept in contact more than other programs. "A thing that came up a lot was versatility," the 6-7, 185-pounder said. "They see me being versatile, being able to guard and play multiple positions, and that really stood out to me. "I was talking to a coach like every day, and not only the assistants, but [head] Coach [Juwan] Howard as well. A lot of schools don’t do that. They don’t really talk to you every day or get to know you, they just hope that you commit without even trying to build a relationship." Barnes admitted he didn't get to watch Howard much when he was a player in the NBA, but being from Chicago with a dad who loves basketball, he knows the head coach's story. While it remains to be seen how much playing time Barnes will receive as a newcomer on a loaded roster, he insists he'll be ready when he's called upon. Growing up in the Big Ten footprint, he knows what the league is all about, and he fits right in. "All I know is grind, man," Barnes said. "This is really nothing new to me. My journey speaks for itself. It was a really tough journey for me. I didn’t really receive any attention until my junior year in high school, so what do you think I was doing between my middle school years to then? Just nothing but being in the gym, constant work, grinding. I’m definitely built for it, and I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t think I was — if I didn’t know I was."