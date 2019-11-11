TheWolverine

Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Preview Tomorrow's Creighton Matchup
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and several of his players met with the media this afternoon to discuss the Maize and Blue's upcoming showdown with Creighton.
Howard talked about what the team has been focusing on since the Appalachian State victory, and the benefits of playing a challenging non-conference schedule.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Junior guard Eli Brooks
Sophomore forward Brandon Johns
