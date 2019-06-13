New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard officially announced his three-man staff last week, and TheAthletic's Brendan Quinn tweeted out each of their salaries today.

The amounts may actually come as a surprise to some, especially when comparing them to what former head man John Beilein's crew was making.

Former Saint Joseph's coach Phil Martelli is the highest-paid of Howard's bunch at $450,000, while the 46-year old Howard Eisley checks in next at $375,000.

The lone holdover from Beilein's staff — Saddi Washington — is actually the lowest-paid of the new trio at $330,000, equating out to a grand total of $1.55 million between the three of them.

Each of the men have been signed to a two-year deal with options for a third year.

Washington, meanwhile, was actually the highest-paid coach on Beilein's staff at $305,000, while former defensive assistant Luke Yaklich checked in next at $300,000.

DeAndre Haynes — who worked with the guards and called the offense during games on occasion — rounded out the bunch at $275,000, bringing the grand total of Beilein's assistants to $880,000.

Neither Haynes or Yaklich was retained by Howard nor did they join Beilein in Cleveland, but instead have caught on with the Maryland and Texas coaching staffs, respectively.